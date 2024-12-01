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Cartel Violence
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Five police officers were killed and five others injured in an armed attack in Mexico’s violence-hit Michoacan state, authorities said, on the eve of the World Cup opener in Mexico City.11 Jun 2026-15:36
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At least 55 people, including 25 security officers, have been killed across Mexico following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho,” head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). His killing triggered a wave of retaliatory violence in multiple states.25 Feb 2026-10:34
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School classes were suspended in several Mexican states and both local and foreign authorities advised residents to remain indoors after widespread violence erupted following the army’s killing of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.23 Feb 2026-09:46
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UFC star Conor McGregor’s sexual assault case has cast a spotlight on his alleged ties to one of the world's most feared organized crime syndicates, the Kinahan cartel, which is responsible for as many as 20 murders across four countries.27 Nov 2024-12:27
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