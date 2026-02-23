Mexico braces for more violence after killing of Jalisco cartel leader

President Claudia Sheinbaum called for calm, News.Az reports, citing the Hill.

Authorities said late Sunday that most of the more than 250 roadblocks set up by the cartel across 20 states had been dismantled.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho,” headed one of Mexico’s fastest-expanding criminal organizations. The cartel has been linked to trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States, as well as carrying out high-profile attacks against government officials.

Oseguera was killed in a shootout in his home state of Jalisco during a military operation aimed at capturing him. In response, cartel members unleashed violence in multiple regions, blocking highways and setting vehicles ablaze.

The White House confirmed that the US provided intelligence assistance for the operation and praised Mexico’s armed forces for eliminating one of the most wanted criminals in both countries.

Mexico had hoped the death of one of the world’s largest fentanyl traffickers would ease pressure from the Trump administration to intensify action against cartels. However, many residents remained indoors, awaiting the cartel’s next move.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state and Mexico’s second-largest city, was almost completely shut down on Sunday as fearful residents stayed home.

Passengers arriving to the city’s international airport Sunday night were told it was operating with limited personnel because of the burst of violence.

Jacinta Murcia, a 64-year-old nutrition products vendor, was among those nervously walking late Sunday night through the airport, where earlier in the day travelers sprinted and ducked behind chairs fearing violence. Most flights into the city were suspended on Sunday.

Murcia anxiously scrolled through news stories on social media showing the face of “El Mencho” and sent messages to her children, who were tracking her location as she tried to travel across the city to her house after dark.

“My plan today leaving the airport is to see if there are any taxis, but I’m scared of everything. That there are blockades, that there’s a curfew, that something could happen,” she said. “I’m all alone.”

Authorities in Jalisco, Michoacan and Guanajuato reported at least 14 other people killed Sunday, including seven National Guard troops.

Videos circulating on social media showed tourists in Puerto Vallarta walking on the beach with smoke rising in the distance.

In another part of the airport a group of elderly Mexicans gathered, discussing how to get home.

“We better all go together,” one said. “Go with God.”