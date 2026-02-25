At least 55 killed in cartel violence across Mexico after El Mencho’s death

At least 55 people, including 25 security officers, have been killed across Mexico following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho,” head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). His killing triggered a wave of retaliatory violence in multiple states.

Secretary of Security and Civilian Protection Omar García Harfuch said violence erupted in 16 states after the operation that resulted in Oseguera’s death, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Harfuch, 25 members of the security forces were killed in cartel attacks, while 30 suspected cartel members died during security operations.

Authorities reported that road blockades were set up along 85 highways in 11 states. Traffic on major routes has largely resumed following intervention by federal and local forces.

The unrest also disrupted travel and tourism in parts of western Mexico. In Guadalajara — one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — about 1,000 tourists were stranded during a visit to the city’s zoo. Officials dispatched dozens of buses to evacuate visitors and provide food assistance.

Flights were canceled in the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, and several large public events were suspended, including a concert by U.S. singer Kali Uchis.

El Mencho’s body was transported under heavy security to a forensic facility in Mexico City.

The cartel leader had long been one of the most wanted fugitives in both Mexico and the United States. In May 2016, the United States Department of State placed him on its most-wanted list. He was also sought by a court in the Western District of Texas on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

In August 2018, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office offered approximately $1.5 million for information leading to his capture. In December 2024, U.S. authorities increased the reward to $15 million.

On Monday, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office confirmed Oseguera’s identity through forensic and DNA analysis, Harfuch said. “They have already identified and confirmed him,” he stated.

Following confirmation of his death at the hands of Mexican forces, coordinated acts of violence erupted in several states, underscoring the cartel’s continued operational reach despite the loss of its leader.

News.Az