Five police killed in cartel violence in Michoacan

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Five police officers were killed and five others injured in an armed attack in Mexico’s violence-hit Michoacan state, authorities said, on the eve of the World Cup opener in Mexico City.

The attack took place on June 10 in an Indigenous region of the western state, which has long been affected by organised crime and cartel activity, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Officers were ambushed by unknown assailants in the municipality of Nahuatzen, where the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) operates.

According to reports, the officers were travelling in a pickup truck that was later found riddled with bullet holes.

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The Michoacan state government said security forces had launched an operation to locate those responsible for the attack.

The region has seen repeated outbreaks of cartel violence, including the recent killing of a local mayor that triggered protests over insecurity and alleged government inaction, while the state capital Morelia lies several hundred kilometres from Mexico City and Guadalajara, both World Cup host cities.

News.Az