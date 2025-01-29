- News
- Cells
Tag:
Cells
-
Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has announced the dismantling of four “takfiri” terrorist cells in the country’s south-east and the arrest of 19 people, according to a statement carried by state media.19 May 2026-13:58
-
-
The intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has dismantled five arms and ammunition smuggling networks allegedly linked to Israel.13 May 2026-14:08
-
-
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says it has dismantled two alleged “terrorist cells” linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, arresting multiple suspects across six provinces and killing one person during an armed confrontation.11 May 2026-12:50
-
-
Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common long-term health conditions in the world. It affects about 415 million people globally, and around 90 percent of diabetes cases fall into this category.09 Apr 2026-15:59
-
-
The Swedish government announced on Wednesday that it is considering the possibility of sending some inmates to serve their sentences in prisons abroad, due to anticipated pressure on its own prison system in the coming years, News.az reports citing foreign media.29 Jan 2025-22:59
-