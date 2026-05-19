Iran says four terrorist cells dismantled in southeast, 19 suspects arrested

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Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has announced the dismantling of four “takfiri” terrorist cells in the country’s south-east and the arrest of 19 people, according to a statement carried by state media.

In an official statement, the ministry said the operations were carried out in Sistan and Baluchestan province through what it described as “a series of coordinated and interconnected operations” by intelligence forces, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

“Four terrorist cells of the American-Zionist enemy were identified, and 19 members of these terrorist–takfiri networks, who were under the direct guidance of Zionist intelligence services or affiliated groups, were arrested prior to carrying out terrorist and sabotage activities,” the statement said.

The ministry said security forces seized a cache of weapons and equipment from what it described as safe houses used by the suspects.

“From the hideouts and safe houses of the detained operatives, a significant quantity of various light and semi-heavy weapons was discovered and confiscated, including one DShK heavy machine gun, two RPG-7 launchers along with seven rockets, one American M4 rifle, five Kalashnikov rifles, six pistols, a large volume of ammunition, two military cameras, checkpoints signage, mining equipment, and various cold weapons,” it said.

According to the statement, most of those detained were foreign nationals who had allegedly been recruited by militant groups based in neighbouring countries and trained in weapons and explosives before entering Iran.

“Most of the detained operatives were foreign nationals who, after being recruited and joining takfiri terrorist groups based in neighbouring countries and undergoing military and explosives training, entered the country with the intention of carrying out sabotage, assassinations and other terrorist operations in southeastern Iran,” the ministry said.

The statement added that the cells were dismantled before any attacks could be carried out, attributing the outcome to what it described as divine assistance.

News.Az