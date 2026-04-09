Oxford study reveals how glucose byproducts damage insulin-producing cells

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Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common long-term health conditions in the world. It affects about 415 million people globally, and around 90 percent of diabetes cases fall into this category.

The disease develops when the body cannot properly control blood sugar levels, which are essential for providing energy to cells, News.Az reports, citing Knowridge.

To understand type 2 diabetes, it is important to know how the body normally handles sugar. When we eat foods that contain carbohydrates, such as bread, rice, or fruit, the body breaks them down into glucose.

This glucose enters the bloodstream and is used by cells as fuel. To keep blood sugar levels stable, the pancreas releases a hormone called insulin.

Insulin acts like a key. It helps glucose move from the blood into the cells, where it can be used for energy. This keeps blood sugar within a healthy range. If this system works well, the body maintains a balance that supports normal function.

However, in type 2 diabetes, this balance is disrupted. The pancreas still produces insulin, but not enough, and the body’s cells do not respond to it as effectively. Over time, blood sugar levels remain too high, a condition known as hyperglycemia. This can lead to serious complications, including damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart.

For many years, scientists believed that high levels of glucose directly harmed the beta-cells in the pancreas. These beta-cells are responsible for producing insulin. When they become damaged, they cannot release enough insulin, which makes diabetes worse.

A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford has now revealed a more detailed explanation of what is happening inside these cells. The findings suggest that the main problem may not be glucose itself, but what happens when cells process glucose.

Inside beta-cells, glucose is broken down through a series of steps to release energy. This process is necessary for the cells to function. However, the study found that when blood sugar stays high for a long time, this process speeds up too much.

As a result, the cells produce large amounts of certain byproducts during glucose breakdown. These byproducts start to build up inside the cells, creating what researchers call a “metabolic bottleneck.” This means that the cell cannot process everything properly, and harmful substances begin to accumulate.

It is these accumulated byproducts, rather than glucose itself, that damage the beta-cells. They interfere with the cells’ ability to release insulin in response to rising blood sugar levels. Over time, this leads to a decline in insulin production and worsens diabetes.

The study also made an important discovery. When researchers slowed down the rate at which glucose was broken down inside beta-cells, the damage was reduced. This suggests that controlling this process could help protect beta-cells and maintain their function for longer.

This finding is significant because it offers a new way to think about treating type 2 diabetes. Instead of only focusing on lowering blood sugar levels, future treatments might also aim to control how glucose is processed inside cells. This could help prevent or slow the decline of beta-cell function.

Blood sugar control is essential for survival. If blood sugar drops too low, the brain does not receive enough energy, which can lead to dizziness, confusion, or even loss of consciousness. On the other hand, if blood sugar stays too high for long periods, it can silently damage many parts of the body.

Beta-cells play a central role in this balance. In type 1 diabetes, these cells are destroyed by the immune system, so the body cannot produce insulin at all. In type 2 diabetes, the cells are still present, but they do not work properly. Their ability to sense blood sugar and release insulin becomes weaker over time.

The new research highlights the importance of understanding what happens inside these cells. It also suggests that lifestyle choices may play a role in how quickly beta-cells become damaged. Diet, for example, can influence how much glucose enters the body and how it is processed.

Some studies suggest that certain foods and drinks, such as whole grains, coffee, and green tea, may help improve blood sugar control. At the same time, not all foods labeled as “healthy” have the same effect, and some processed plant-based foods may still lead to poor blood sugar control.

This study, led by Dr. Elizabeth Haythorne and her team, was published in the journal Nature Communications. It provides a new understanding of how type 2 diabetes develops at the cellular level and offers hope for better treatments in the future.

By focusing on the hidden processes inside beta-cells, scientists may be able to develop new strategies to protect these important cells and improve the lives of millions of people living with diabetes.

News.Az