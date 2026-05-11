Iran says it dismantled two alleged Mossad-linked cells, one suspect killed

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Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says it has dismantled two alleged “terrorist cells” linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, arresting multiple suspects across six provinces and killing one person during an armed confrontation.

According to Fars News Agency, the ministry said in a statement that its forces, with the assistance of public reports, had uncovered two operational networks allegedly linked to Israeli intelligence, as well as a separate individual accused of attempting to transfer classified military information abroad, News.Az reports.

West Azerbaijan and Tehran cell

The statement said a four-member operational team allegedly linked to Mossad in West Azerbaijan province had been identified and dismantled before carrying out planned “terrorist operations” in West Azerbaijan and Tehran.

It said the group had received funding in several stages and was preparing attacks on sensitive sites and government facilities, as well as an assassination attempt in Tehran.

Iranian intelligence said the suspects were placed under surveillance by provincial intelligence directorates in West Azerbaijan and Tehran. It added that during the arrest operation, one suspect was killed after resisting arrest, while three others were detained and identified as “Shapur-A”, “Siavash-K” and “Mohammad-Sh”.

Kerman and Alborz provinces

The ministry also said intelligence operations in Kerman and Alborz provinces led to the identification and arrest of another alleged operational cell while it was reportedly preparing attacks against Iranian military personnel.

It said three members of the group, identified as “Ehsan-N”, “Omid-Sh” and “Morteza-A”, were arrested and a range of weapons and surveillance equipment was seized.

According to the statement, the recovered items included drones with a transport vehicle, silenced pistols, a Winchester rifle, a scoped rifle, ammunition, long-range radios, a Starlink receiver and bulletproof vests.

Alleged spy arrested at northern border

In a separate case, the ministry said intelligence officers in Qazvin province arrested a man identified as “Masoud-T” at a northern border crossing while he was attempting to leave the country with classified military information.

It said the suspect had access to data from military facilities and intended to transfer it to a foreign intelligence service, but was detained before he could do so.

The Intelligence Ministry thanked members of the public for reporting suspicious activity and urged continued cooperation through official channels, including its hotline and verified messaging accounts.

News.Az