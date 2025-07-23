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Charged
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Federal prosecutors said a man was arrested after attempting to pass through a security checkpoint at Sacramento International Airport with an explosive device allegedly capable of damaging an aircraft, along with a lighter, knife, zip ties, and other items.04 Jun 2026-21:12
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A New South Wales police officer has been charged with allegedly assaulting a protester during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Sydney earlier this year.23 Sep 2025-09:50
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A 41-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with two counts of homicide after a crash killed Marquette University lacrosse players Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, authorities said.11 Sep 2025-12:12
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Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent image of a child, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed on Wednesday.10 Sep 2025-16:45
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Dr. Neil Hopper, a 49-year-old vascular surgeon who previously performed hundreds of amputations, has been charged with fraud after allegedly lying to insurers about the cause of his own leg amputations. Prosecutors claim that Hopper falsely stated his injuries were the result of sepsis, not self-inflicted, in an attempt to obtain financial compensation.23 Jul 2025-15:13
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