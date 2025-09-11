Woman charged with homicide after crash kills 2 Marquette Lacrosse players

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 41-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with two counts of homicide after a crash killed Marquette University lacrosse players Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, authorities said.

Amandria Brunner, of West Allis, was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction, court records show, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The charges come nearly a week after the crash, which killed Marquette student-athletes Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud.

Court records indicate Brunner had a prior intoxication-related conviction and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.133 at the hospital. Officers at the scene noted alcohol in her vehicle and signs of impairment, including slurred speech and unsteady balance.

Brunner was arrested, with cash bond set at $75,000 and conditions including maintaining sobriety and refraining from driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 18.

Marquette University remembered Snyder, a Business Administration student from Getzville, N.Y., and Michaud, a Biomedical Sciences student from Springboro, Ohio, as “strong students” and BIG EAST All-Academic Team honorees. University President Kimo Ah Yun extended condolences to their families, teammates, and the university community.

News.Az