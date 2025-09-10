Former Premier League referee David Coote charged over indecent image of child

Former Premier League referee David Coote charged over indecent image of child

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent image of a child, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The charge, which can cover downloading, sharing, or saving abusive content, relates to a video recovered by police in February. Coote was formally charged on 12 August and is currently on conditional bail.

News.Az