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Child Population
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Japan’s child population has fallen to an estimated 13.29 million as of April 1, marking a new record low, according to government data released on Monday.04 May 2026-13:52
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China’s population has declined for a fourth consecutive year, recording its lowest birthrate since 1949 despite continued government efforts to encourage higher fertility.19 Jan 2026-15:18
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Vietnam has abolished its two-child policy in an effort to address a declining birth rate and a shrinking working-age population.04 Jun 2025-21:14
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