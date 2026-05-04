Japan faces new record low in child population

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Japan’s child population has fallen to an estimated 13.29 million as of April 1, marking a new record low, according to government data released on Monday.

The figure represents a decline of about 350,000 from the previous year, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

It also underscores the continued demographic contraction in the country as birthrates remain low.

The share of children under the age of 15 dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 10.8% of the total population, the lowest level since comparable records began in 1950, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The data was released ahead of Japan’s national Children’s Day holiday.

The estimates, which include foreign residents, are based on population projections derived from Japan’s national census, conducted every five years.

Despite government efforts to counter the declining birthrate—including expanded financial support for child-rearing households and policies aimed at reversing the trend by 2030—the population of children has continued to fall for 45 consecutive years.

By gender, the data shows 6.81 million boys and 6.48 million girls. By age group, 3.09 million children are between 12 and 14 years old, while only 2.13 million are aged 0 to 2, highlighting a continued decline in births.

Preliminary figures from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare show that the number of births in Japan in 2025 fell to a record low of 705,809, marking the tenth consecutive annual decline.

Japan’s child population peaked at 29.89 million in 1954 and has been decreasing since 1982, with a second baby boom recorded between 1971 and 1974. The proportion of children in the population has also declined for 52 straight years since 1975.

According to United Nations data compiled at different times, Japan now has the second-lowest share of children among 38 countries with populations exceeding 40 million, while South Korea records the lowest at 10.2%.

News.Az