Complaints

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Latest News
Active shooter reported at San Diego mosque, police on scene
Germany sends Patriot mission to Türkiye for NATO air defense
Climate migration and the future of Central Asian cities
Cuba claims right to defend itself as US issues threats
The death of the Aral Sea: What one of the world’s worst environmental disasters teaches Central Asia today
Can Central Asia become a global renewable energy powerhouse?
Melting glaciers and rising heat: Why climate change is becoming a national security issue in Central Asia
OpenAI wins as Musk’s lawsuit deemed untimely
Central Asia’s water crisis: Can the region avoid future conflict over shrinking rivers?
Blockchain beyond Bitcoin: How XRP is targeting real world finance
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