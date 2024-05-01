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Tag:
Consolidation
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Gold may remain under pressure in the coming months as a combination of macroeconomic headwinds and technical signals point to a longer period of consolidation rather than a swift recovery, analysts say.28 Mar 2026-19:05
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The cryptocurrency market has entered a new short-term phase marked by heightened caution, reduced trading activity, and renewed focus on key psychological price levels.11 Feb 2026-09:44
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Netflix’s reported mega deal involving Warner Bros has triggered scrutiny from US senators, opening a new chapter in the long-running debate over media consolidation, market power and the future of competition in the streaming industry.04 Feb 2026-20:48
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The CEO of Scandinavian airline SAS, Anko van der Werff, has called for a renewed wave of airline consolidation in Europe, emphasizing the industry's need for scale and financial resilience amid ongoing economic pressures.04 Jul 2025-15:44
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XRP traders remain cautious, ignoring ETF filings and other positive developments amid macroeconomic uncertainty.08 Feb 2025-07:15
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The merger of two state-backed brokerages in China to create a sector leader with $230 billion in assets is part of Beijing's drive to consolidate the $1.7-trillion industry amid challenging markets, and the move is set to gather pace, analysts said, News.Az reports.06 Sep 2024-05:13
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