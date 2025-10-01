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TopBuild Corp shares surged nearly 20% in premarket trading after the company agreed to be acquired by QXO in a $17 billion deal, marking another major step in the ongoing consolidation of the U.S. building products industry.20 Apr 2026-15:12
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Amazon.com Inc. attracted approximately $126 billion in peak demand for its US bond sale, marking one of the largest corporate offerings on record, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday.10 Mar 2026-22:20
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Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, a major Chinese refiner backed by Saudi Aramco, is shutting down a 200,000-barrel-per-day crude processing unit as it advances maintenance work amid tightening global oil supplies linked to the Middle East conflict.03 Mar 2026-13:20
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OpenAI announced Friday a $110 billion investment round at a $730 billion pre-money valuation, with SoftBank Group Corp contributing $30 billion, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) investing $30 billion, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) committing $50 billion.27 Feb 2026-21:18
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Iranian authorities have designated the air and naval forces of European Union member states as terrorist organisations, says Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.21 Feb 2026-22:32
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President Donald Trump has blocked HieFo Corp’s $3 million acquisition of New Jersey aerospace firm Emcore, citing national security and China-related concerns.03 Jan 2026-13:44
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South Korea's Kakao Corp. has instructed all employees to work from home after receiving a bomb threat at its headquarters in Pangyo, south of Seoul, the company announced Monday.15 Dec 2025-10:38
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Microsoft Corp. announced Tuesday that it has reached a major agreement with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The deal allows OpenAI to restructure itself as a public benefit corporation, a move aimed at prioritizing ethical AI development and public interest.28 Oct 2025-17:15
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