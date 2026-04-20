TopBuild jumps on $17B QXO takeover deal

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TopBuild Corp shares surged nearly 20% in premarket trading after the company agreed to be acquired by QXO in a $17 billion deal, marking another major step in the ongoing consolidation of the U.S. building products industry.

The acquisition, unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, will create one of the largest building materials distributors in North America, with more than $18 billion in combined annual revenue, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreement, TopBuild shareholders can choose between $505 in cash per share, or 20.2 shares of QXO stock per TopBuild share.

The transaction is structured to be roughly 45% cash and 55% stock. The cash offer represents a premium of more than 23% compared to TopBuild’s last closing price.

Following the announcement, TopBuild shares climbed sharply in premarket trading, while QXO shares remained largely unchanged.

The deal reflects growing investor interest in consolidation across the construction supply chain, particularly as companies seek scale and efficiency in a stable demand environment.

The U.S. building products sector has seen increasing merger activity as firms look to strengthen supply chains and better manage tariff-related risks.

Brad Jacobs, known for his aggressive dealmaking strategy, has been actively expanding QXO’s footprint through acquisitions since entering the sector.

Some analysts questioned the timing of the deal, noting that TopBuild was not widely seen as actively seeking a sale.

Others said the valuation, while solid, was not necessarily an overwhelming premium that would force competition for alternative bids.

Still, most analysts agree that the size of the offer makes competing bids unlikely.

If completed, the transaction would significantly reshape the North American building products landscape, positioning QXO as a dominant player in distribution and installation services across the sector.

News.Az