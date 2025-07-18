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Crypto Bill
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The United States is ramping up efforts to regulate the fast-growing cryptocurrency sector, with Scott Bessent calling on lawmakers to act quickly.09 Apr 2026-09:20
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The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has postponed a discussion on new cryptocurrency legislation after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly opposed the bill.15 Jan 2026-10:15
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The total market value of cryptoassets surged past $4 trillion for the first time, driven by a rally in altcoins and momentum from a sweeping US legislative push to regulate the sector.18 Jul 2025-17:32
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