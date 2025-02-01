News.az
News
David Ellison
Tag:
David Ellison
Paramount makes hostile bid for Warner Bros to rival Netflix
10 Dec 2025-02:33
David Ellison, 42, Skydance CEO, aims to disrupt Netflix’s plans
08 Dec 2025-22:06
David Ellison’s Paramount emerges as front-runner in Warner Bros Discovery takeover race
23 Oct 2025-14:55
David Ellison races to rebuild Paramount’s content empire
15 Sep 2025-15:32
Paramount Skydance preparing bid for Warner Bros discovery
12 Sep 2025-13:30
