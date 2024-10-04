News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Diagnostic Test
Tag:
Diagnostic Test
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test for emergency use
04 Oct 2024-15:35
Latest News
Goldman Sachs upgrades India's 2026 GDP growth to 6.9% after US cuts tariffs
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: New leaks suggest limited upgrades
French prosecutors search Musk’s X office in Paris
Massive fire destroys Celtic supporters club in Irvine
Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 30 dead
Why India, China and Pakistan closely watch Bangladesh’s election
New Zealand, Germany agree to strengthen partnership
Armenia eyes railway links to Türkiye and Azerbaijan
Australia launches world-first trial of cancer vaccines for kids
Musk criticizes Billie Eilish after anti-ICE Grammy speech
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31