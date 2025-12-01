News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Drinking Water Shortage
Tag:
Drinking Water Shortage
Over two billion people lack safe drinking water, UN warns
26 Aug 2025-12:16
Latest News
US move to appoint Geneva envoy signals UN re-engagement
US targets 500 kWe nuclear reactor on Moon by 2030
Brignone wins super-G gold in stunning comeback
Binance completes $1B SAFU conversion to BTC
Burger King owner beats Q4 sales estimates
Cisco shares drop as margins miss on memory costs
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Investigators find set of gloves along road
ByteDance’s new AI video model goes viral in China
Tuchel extends England deal through EURO 2028
Ramiz Mehdiyev's detention: 17 million manat case -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31