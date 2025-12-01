News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5°C
41°F
Feels like:
-0.8°C
-0.8°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Emergency Landing In Almaty
Tag:
Emergency Landing In Almaty
Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing in Almaty
26 Dec 2025-12:20
Latest News
Kansas sued over new transgender ID and bathroom law
Inflation in Russia accelerates to 0.19% over week — statistics
Oleksandr Usyk to face kickboxing champ Rico Verhoeven in surprising pyramid fight
Fico: Ukraine unlikely to resume oil transit to Slovakia
Clinton gives testimony about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Warner Bros signs $110 billion deal with Paramount
Serbia seeks closer cooperation with Central Asia
Sweden: Intercepted drone near French carrier was likely Russian
Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday
BofA double upgrades Celsius Holdings Inc on Alani Nu momentum
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31