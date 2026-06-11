Bill Gates reveals Epstein tried to blackmail him

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Bill Gates has revealed that Jeffrey Epstein once tried to use extramarital affairs to blackmail him. The Microsoft co-founder made the statement during an interview, explaining that Epstein attempted to leverage private information to threaten him. Gates emphasized that he did not have a close relationship with Epstein, despite having met him in the past.

Gates also noted that he was aware of Epstein’s criminal activities and expressed regret that he had associated with him at all. The billionaire clarified that he had cut ties with Epstein after learning more about his background and illegal conduct. The incident highlights the troubling encounters Gates had with Epstein, whom he described as a "disgusting" individual, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

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Bill Gates to face US lawmakers in Jeffrey Epstein case handling probe

The incident involving Epstein's attempt to blackmail was a significant concern for the Microsoft co-founder. The revelations come amid broader discussions about Epstein’s connections to prominent figures and the extent of his influence before his death in 2019.

News.Az