Instagram introduces long-awaited grid reordering feature

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Instagram has launched a major new feature that allows users to rearrange posts on their profile grids for the first time. The update, known as "Grid Reordering," enables users to organize their posts through a drag-and-drop system, giving them greater control over how their profiles appear.

The feature arrives as part of Meta's broader effort to provide users with more creative tools. The company recently introduced the ability to edit comments and has now expanded profile customization options beyond the existing Pin feature, which allows users to keep up to three posts at the top of their feed, News.Az reports, citing BGR.

New feature allows users to arrange posts in any order they choose. According to the platform, the profile grid is often the first thing visitors see, and users can now curate it to better reflect their current identity, creative work, products, or personal style.

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Alongside Grid Reordering, Instagram has also introduced easier Spotify sharing through Instagram Notes. In addition, the platform is rolling out new handwritten fonts based on the real handwriting of content creators. These fonts will be available for use in Reels and Stories beginning June 20.

Any changes made to a profile grid are saved immediately and can be viewed by all visitors. Users can update the arrangement of their posts as often as they wish, although the feature is currently available only on mobile devices.

The update has been welcomed by many users, with some commenting that the feature should have been available years ago. At the same time, others have continued to call for the return of a chronological feed showing posts from friends, following Instagram’s shift to algorithm-based feeds in 2016.

News.Az