Kuwait intercepts objects, sirens sound in Bahrain

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Kuwait’s air defenses are engaged with “hostile objects".

Sirens have also sounded in Bahrain for a second time on Thursday, according to the country’s Ministry of Interior, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had launched an attack targeting US airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Attacks across the region have picked up in recent days, while the US carried out waves of strikes on Iran both Wednesday and early Thursday.

News.Az