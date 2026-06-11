WhatsApp to raise minimum iOS and iPadOS requirements in November 2026

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Meta has announced that WhatsApp will increase its minimum software requirements for iPhones and iPads starting November 30, 2026. The company said the messaging platform will require iOS 15.5 or later and iPadOS 15.5 or later to continue running the app.

According to Meta, the company regularly reviews the operating systems it supports as devices and software evolve. It noted that older devices often have fewer users, may not receive the latest security updates, or may lack the functionality needed to run WhatsApp, News.Az reports, citing 9to5mac.

The company makes such announcements well in advance to give users of older devices time to prepare. Last year, WhatsApp raised its minimum iOS requirement to iOS 15.1, ending support for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

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The latest change is expected to have a smaller impact, as all iPhones and iPads currently running iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 are capable of updating to iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. However, users of the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4 are advised to install the latest available updates, iOS 15.8.8 and iPadOS 15.8.8, to continue using WhatsApp.

News.Az