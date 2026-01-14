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Tag:
Enforcement
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A deadly domestic violence incident in Sandy, Oregon, has left multiple people dead and a police officer seriously wounded, prompting widespread concern across the community and raising fresh questions about the dangers associated with domestic disputes involving firearms.01 Jun 2026-15:57
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The Gori District Court in Georgia has ordered the pre-trial detention of six police officers accused of brutally beating two men during an arrest on 27 May.29 May 2026-19:40
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An Iranian police officer has been killed after armed assailants opened fire on a security vehicle in Saravan County in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, state media reported.21 May 2026-11:31
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Authorities in Spain have detained three off duty police officers from Canada following serious criminal allegations that reportedly took place in Barcelona.19 May 2026-23:07
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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a nationwide campaign against intellectual property (IP) violations from May 7 to 30, mandating at least a 20-percent year-on-year increase in the number of handled cases, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.06 May 2026-12:19
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More than 800 people have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following tips provided by the Transportation Security Administration.07 Apr 2026-15:36
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An Azerbaijani couple have died in an apparent suicide in Moscow.17 Feb 2026-00:19
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Investigators are examining new details in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, as experts suggest the case may involve more than one suspect.04 Feb 2026-14:45
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Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed a protocol on law enforcement cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries.16 Jan 2026-21:49
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