Vietnam launches nationwide crackdown on IP violations

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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a nationwide campaign against intellectual property (IP) violations from May 7 to 30, mandating at least a 20-percent year-on-year increase in the number of handled cases, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.

Under a recently issued official dispatch, authorities are ordered to intensify coordinated enforcement, targeting infringements involving geographical indications, copyright, counterfeit goods and trademarks, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The document noted progress in recent enforcement efforts but warned that infringements remain complex in several sectors, affecting the business climate and legitimate rights of businesses and individuals.

News.Az