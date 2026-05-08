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Engine Design
Tag:
Engine Design
F1 bosses greenlight engine design changes for 2027
Formula 1 officials have approved modifications to the engine design for the 2027 season following criticism of this year’s new power units.
08 May 2026-20:44
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