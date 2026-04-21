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Estee Lauder
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Estée Lauder has walked away from high-stakes merger discussions with Spanish fragrance powerhouse Puig, a decision that Wall Street analysts are praising as a prudent move to protect the company's balance sheet and keep management focused on its ongoing corporate turnaround.26 May 2026-14:13
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Estée Lauder Companies Inc has reportedly hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to help structure a financing package worth around €5 billion ($5.9 billion) for its potential takeover bid of Spanish beauty group Puig Brands SA.21 Apr 2026-10:20
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