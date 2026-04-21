Estée Lauder taps JPMorgan for €5B Puig takeover bid

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Estée Lauder Companies Inc has reportedly hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to help structure a financing package worth around €5 billion ($5.9 billion) for its potential takeover bid of Spanish beauty group Puig Brands SA.

The move signals progress in what could become one of the biggest deals in the global beauty industry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last month, Estée Lauder and Puig confirmed they were exploring a strategic transaction that could reshape the premium cosmetics market, potentially bringing major brands such as Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Clinique under one corporate umbrella.

If completed, the deal would create one of the world’s largest luxury beauty groups, intensifying competition in the high-end cosmetics sector.

Estée Lauder has not yet publicly commented on the latest report.

The discussions come as global beauty companies accelerate consolidation efforts to strengthen brand portfolios and expand market share in an increasingly competitive industry.

News.Az