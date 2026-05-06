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Estes Park
Winter storm warning expands across Colorado corridor
A powerful spring snowstorm is intensifying across Colorado, with forecasters raising snowfall totals and expanding winter storm warnings along the heavily traveled I-25 corridor.
06 May 2026-09:30
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