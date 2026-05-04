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Eta Aquariid Meteor
Tag:
Eta Aquariid Meteor
Night sky this week: Eta Aquariid peak, Venus rises
As May advances, the night sky continues to evolve this week: the bright full Moon begins to fade, and a major meteor shower reaches its peak.
04 May 2026-14:32
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