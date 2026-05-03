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European Supercar Makers
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European Supercar Makers
What makes the Yangwang U9 Xtreme different from other electric supercars?
The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is a high performance electric supercar developed by BYD under its ultra premium sub brand Yangwang.
03 May 2026-00:10
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