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Evans
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The teenager, a British national from Brent, north-west London, who has not been named because of his age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 21.He pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life.22 Apr 2026-10:59
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A monk who went missing from an island monastery in Orkney is presumed dead, the church has said.17 Apr 2026-12:11
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The former chief executive of Big Un Limited has pleaded guilty to insider trading, marking another major development in one of Australia’s most high-profile corporate collapses.10 Apr 2026-10:00
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Actor Pedro Pascal and Argentine art director Rafael Olarra are again drawing attention after being photographed together during an intimate walk in Los Angeles, reigniting relationship speculation.25 Feb 2026-09:32
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Marvel Studios has officially clarified who holds the Captain America mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Chris Evans’ confirmed return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.29 Jan 2026-10:45
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The Law Society has welcomed major reforms to the private rental market after the Renters’ Rights Act gained Royal Assent on Monday, while urging the government to invest more in the court system to ensure the changes are effective.28 Oct 2025-15:00
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Novak Djokovic continued his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding performance at Wimbledon, defeating British wildcard Dan Evans 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 on Thursday to advance to the third round.03 Jul 2025-21:36
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Red One, the upcoming Christmas action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans, will soon be available on Prime Video.09 Dec 2024-14:38
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Jony Ive has confirmed that he’s working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on an AI hardware project, News.Az reports citing The Verge .23 Sep 2024-18:11
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