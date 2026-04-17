Church presumes missing Orkney Monk has passed away

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A monk who went missing from an island monastery in Orkney is presumed dead, the church has said.

Police said searches for 24-year-old Justin Evans, who was also known as Brother Ignatius, would continue on Papa Stronsay and nearby islands, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The monk, a member of the Redemptorist Community, was last seen at the Golgotha Monastery just before midnight on Saturday.

The Diocese of Aberdeen said it felt "deep sadness" at the "disappearance and presumed death" of Evans, who is originally from New Zealand.

A spokesperson added: "It is believed that he came to harm in conditions involving the sea." "Extensive and detailed searches using local police resources and partner agencies have been carried out on the islands of Papa Stronsay and Stronsay.

"Coastal areas on other nearby islands will continue to be searched by local and specialist police resources and partners."

An order of Catholic monks bought Papa Stronsay more than 25 years ago.

The community, which was then based on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, raised the £200,000 needed for the purchase.

News.Az