Fatherland Day

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Tokayev: Kazakhstan must complete defense reforms within 2 years
Kazakhstan is set to accelerate a sweeping overhaul of its military, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordering defense reforms to be completed within the next two years.
06 May 2026-14:35
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