Tokayev: Kazakhstan must complete defense reforms within 2 years

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Kazakhstan is set to accelerate a sweeping overhaul of its military, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordering defense reforms to be completed within the next two years.

Speaking at an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, observed annually on May 7, Tokayev stressed the urgency of strengthening the country’s defense capabilities in an increasingly unstable global environment, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He reiterated that Kazakhstan remains committed to peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy, but made clear that the country is prepared to act decisively when necessary. According to Tokayev, national interests must be defended not only through negotiations but also “from firmer positions” if required.

The president highlighted the need to boost defense potential and prioritize technological modernization across the armed forces. He described these steps as essential in responding to emerging threats and maintaining readiness in what he called “turbulent times.”

Tokayev also called for comprehensive reforms extending beyond the military to include paramilitary structures, signaling a broader transformation of the country’s security framework.

Framing the effort as a strategic priority, he set a strict timeline for implementation, emphasizing that the modernization and reform program must be completed within two years.

News.Az