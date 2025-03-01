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Fire Department
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A stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma left six people injured, including the suspect, authorities said, prompting a lockdown and emergency response at the campus.01 May 2026-09:55
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A massive fire broke out early Sunday at a decommissioned power plant in Galveston County, Texas, sending a towering black plume of smoke across several nearby cities, authorities said.17 Nov 2025-10:20
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Two hikers stranded on a remote California beach near Elephant Rock in Point Reyes National Seashore were rescued by helicopter after rising tides cut off their exit route, according to officials.05 Aug 2025-17:12
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Police are searching for a suspect who stole a 35,000-pound fire engine late Friday while firefighters were responding to a medical emergency, then went on a destructive rampage, smashing into at least 16 parked vehicles before fleeing on foot.21 Jul 2025-12:11
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A brush fire that ignited near residential areas in Burbank, Los Angeles County, prompted evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.11 Jun 2025-12:03
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