6 injured after Washington school stabbing: What we know - VIDEO

Police confirmed that a student has been booked on five counts of first-degree assault following the incident, which wounded four students and an adult security guard. All of the victims sustained stab or cut injuries during the altercation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, five of those injured were transported to hospitals, with four initially reported in critical condition and one with minor injuries. A sixth individual—the suspect—was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries while in police custody. Officials later said all were in stable condition.

The violence began early Thursday afternoon, triggering a lockdown at the school. Tacoma Public Schools confirmed that students were safely dismissed later in the day, and a reunification area was set up for families.

Authorities said the situation has been contained and an investigation is ongoing. School officials announced that classes and after-school activities would be canceled on Friday, with plans to reopen on Monday. Counseling services will be made available to support students and staff following the incident.

Officials also praised the response of school staff and first responders, citing their actions in helping manage the situation and ensure student safety.