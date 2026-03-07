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Fragile
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In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday (April 11) denounced the "delusion of omnipotence" that is fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.12 Apr 2026-11:33
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A new update from investigators has added a troubling dimension to the ongoing case of Nancy Guthrie, the 84 year old woman believed to have been abducted from her home in Arizona.09 Apr 2026-23:09
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President Donald Trump is weighing a radical proposal to withdraw forces and close major European bases as punishment for NATO members that failed to support the US-led war against Iran.09 Apr 2026-16:17
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Iran's fragile regime suffered another blow today as reports emerged that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the man briefly installed as supreme leader, has been killed.07 Mar 2026-08:45
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