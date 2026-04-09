Trump considers "punitive" plan to pull troops from NATO allies over Iran war stance

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President Donald Trump is weighing a radical proposal to withdraw forces and close major European bases as punishment for NATO members that failed to support the US-led war against Iran.

The plan, revealed by the Wall Street Journal, targets countries classified as "passive" in the conflict, with Germany and Spain specifically mentioned as potential sites for base closures, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accused NATO of "abandoning the American people" during the six-week war. The move follows a fragile two-week truce brokered by Pakistan and signals a potential shift in NATO from a collective defense alliance to a tool for supporting US offensive operations.

News.Az