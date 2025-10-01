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Fuel Plan
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New Zealand has refined its fuel response plan to emphasize flexibility and simplify rationing measures, as global fuel shortages persist amid volatility in the Middle East.11 May 2026-10:06
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Germany’s coalition government has agreed on a €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) package aimed at easing fuel prices for consumers and businesses, responding to rising energy costs linked to global supply disruptions.13 Apr 2026-12:58
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Stellantis announced on Wednesday that it will end its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program and cancel the launch of its hydrogen-powered vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.16 Jul 2025-10:27
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