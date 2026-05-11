New Zealand updates fuel plan amid global supply risks

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New Zealand has refined its fuel response plan to emphasize flexibility and simplify rationing measures, as global fuel shortages persist amid volatility in the Middle East.

The revised plan follows consultations with industry stakeholders and is designed to protect the economy and livelihoods in the event of a prolonged fuel disruption, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said at a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Although current fuel supplies remain stable, the government has strengthened national resilience by aligning fuel specifications with Australia, accelerating diesel storage at Marsden Point in Northland, and securing 90 million liters of diesel, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said in a statement.

Under the updated framework, stricter fuel allocation rules would only be introduced in a worst-case scenario. Priority access for critical users—such as emergency services, health services, schools, courts, financial services, and essential utility providers—would now be activated in Phase 4 rather than Phase 3, making the earlier stages simpler.

Phase 3 would instead focus on releasing fuel reserves and encouraging voluntary demand reductions by businesses, according to the revised plan.

In the event of a severe disruption, fuel supplies would be prioritized for essential services, food supply chains, and freight transport, while the general public could face restrictions at fuel stations.

“Modelled scenarios indicate that it is highly unlikely we would ever get to Phase 3 or 4 of the fuel response plan,” Willis said, adding that preparedness remains important due to ongoing global uncertainty.

The fuel response plan consists of four escalating phases for managing supply disruptions. The early phases focus on monitoring supply, coordination, and voluntary conservation measures, while later phases introduce stronger demand controls and supply management interventions.

News.Az