Tag:
G20 Summit
Trump: South Africa won’t be invited to G20 in 2026
27 Nov 2025-01:44
South Africa’s G20 summit overshadowed by U.S. boycott
24 Nov 2025-02:25
Turkish president calls for cooperation to revive global trade
22 Nov 2025-19:12
German chancellor urges Russia to end war in Ukraine
22 Nov 2025-18:58
Canada's Carney, France's Macron discuss Ukraine, Gaza on G20 sidelines
22 Nov 2025-18:35
Lee calls for WTO revitalization at G20 summit
22 Nov 2025-17:31
G20 summit declaration adopted, says South Africa presidential spokesperson
22 Nov 2025-15:58
President Erdoğan attends G20 summit opening in Johannesburg
22 Nov 2025-14:09
G20 summit opens in Johannesburg focused on solidarity, equality, sustainability
22 Nov 2025-13:46
South Korea's Lee arrives in Johannesburg for G20 summit
22 Nov 2025-11:17
