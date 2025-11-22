President Erdoğan attends G20 summit opening in Johannesburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has joined world leaders at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, where he was formally welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Turkish delegation includes key ministers and advisers for the two-day gathering focused on global economic challenges, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has taken part in the official commencement of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, engaging in the ceremonial welcome proceedings alongside other world leaders. The Turkish president's participation underscores Türkiye's active role in the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Upon arrival at the Johannesburg Expo Center, President Erdoğan was greeted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is hosting the landmark gathering. The two leaders exchanged handshakes and participated in the traditional photographic session that marks the opening of the international summit, demonstrating diplomatic courtesy between the nations.

The Turkish contingent includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, reflecting the comprehensive approach to the summit's agenda. Also accompanying the president is Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, ensuring expertise across the range of topics scheduled for discussion.

The Johannesburg summit represents a significant platform for addressing pressing international issues, with the G20 comprising the world's major economies that collectively represent around 85% of global GDP. President Erdoğan's involvement aligns with Türkiye's strategic foreign policy objective of maintaining an influential voice in shaping global economic governance and multilateral cooperation.

News.Az