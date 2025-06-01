72-year-old man suspected of hospital arson arrested in Hamburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

German police have arrested a 72-year-old man suspected of setting fire to St. Mary's Hospital in Hamburg, News.Az reports citing the Bild.

According to her, after questioning witnesses, the investigation came to the conclusion that one of the patients deliberately started a fire, which killed three people and injured more than 50. Police detained the suspect in the clinic; on Monday, he will appear before an investigating judge, who will choose a preventive measure for him.

