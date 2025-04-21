German police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot two Turkish men in a spa town

+ ↺ − 16 px

German police in a spa town north of Frankfurt have intensified their search for one or more suspects still at large after two Turkish men were shot and killed the previous day, News.Az reports citing CBS News.

Police in the Hesse region said the two victims were gunned down in a residential area of Bad Nauheim, about 22 miles north of Frankfurt, and a motive was not immediately known.

German news agency DPA said authorities could not rule out that one or more suspects might have been involved, and the crime appeared to have been motivated by personal reasons. Citing police and prosecutors, the agency said the two victims were a father-in-law aged 59 and a son-in-law aged 28.

According to Hessenschau, a regional publication linked to a public broadcaster, a large police contingent was deployed after the shootings on Saturday, and local residents indicated that special forces had been sent to the site, along with emergency vehicles and a police helicopter.

