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German Research
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Out of my radio this morning came news from Parkinson’s UK about research which may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson’s even before symptoms make an appearance.21 Apr 2026-13:41
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Solomon Islands at 1642 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.21 Feb 2026-21:54
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Puerto Rico region at 1418 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.19 Feb 2026-19:28
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Costa Rica at 0357 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.22 Oct 2025-09:07
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A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Banda Sea at 08:07 UTC, according to theGerman Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).13 Aug 2025-12:23
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