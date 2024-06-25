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Global Investment
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The SpaceX IPO has influenced global investment behavior by redirecting capital toward traditional equity markets. This creates short term changes in liquidity distribution across risk assets.17 Jun 2026-13:40
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The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has teamed up with U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, to invest £50 million in London Gatwick Airport.09 Oct 2025-11:05
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Editor's note: Abulfaz Babazadeh is a scientist and Japanese scholar, political observer, member of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.26 Sep 2025-03:00
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Global equity funds recorded their largest weekly inflows in six weeks for the period ending August 13, driven by a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and the extension of a tariff truce between the United States and China, which lifted investor sentiment.15 Aug 2025-14:09
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Openness brings progress, while isolation inevitably leads to stagnation. China’s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world needs China to thrive as well. Expanding openness, deepening it, and leveraging it to drive reform and development has been a key factor behind China’s continuous achievements. China’s door to the world will not close; it will only open wider.12 Aug 2025-10:11
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Global stocks saw modest gains on Wednesday as traders adopted a cautious stance ahead of U.S. consumer price data, which could impact the country’s monetary policy outlook.15 Jan 2025-16:45
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The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major indexes posted gains on Tuesday as investors prepared for an important inflation report from the Labor Department later in the morning.14 Jan 2025-17:43
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The level of gains from investing in gold surged by a factor of eight since late 2000s, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reports.25 Jun 2024-17:24
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lead- China's economy has seen a modest recovery from the significant slowdown that began with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent restrictive policies. However, the country still faces substantial economic challenges. Despite this, it remains a crucial player in the global economy and the largest emerging market.23 May 2024-09:26
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